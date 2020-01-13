Comments
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – One person suffered minor injuries when an ultralight plane went down at the Hawthorne Airport Monday afternoon.
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – One person suffered minor injuries when an ultralight plane went down at the Hawthorne Airport Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred a little before 1 p.m. on the runway of the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, located at 12101 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded.
Aerial footage showed the crashed ultralight, which was initially reported to be a hang glider, sitting in a grassy area along the runway. The pilot was treated at the scene for minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital, the fire department said.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.