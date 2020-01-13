Are you a business owner in Melrose? If you operate a neighborhood eatery and want to be included in our 2020 Neighborhood Favorite Awards, click here to claim your business page and begin connecting with local customers today.

1. Bludso’s Bar & Que

PHOTO: BLUDSO’S BAR & QUE/FACEBOOK

First up is Bludso’s Bar & Que, owned by Kevin Bludso, who learned the art of cooking meat low and slow under the direction of his grandmother. He continues the family tradition today at his restaurant at 609 N. La Brea Ave.

The barbecue joint stands out among the local restaurants that are popular with your neighbors. While the average eatery has 25 Nextdoor recommendations, Bludso’s Bar & Que has racked up 514 and was voted a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite in 66 Melrose neighborhoods.

Stop by for meat seasoned with custom dry rubs, including brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork and rib tips. Round out your meal with mac and cheese, collard greens or cornbread.

2. The Sycamore Kitchen

PHOTO: MARI M./YELP

Next up is The Sycamore Kitchen at 143 S. La Brea Ave. Established in 2012, it’s operated by husband-and-wife culinary team Quinn and Karen Hatfield. Thus far, the bakery and cafe has earned 137 Nextdoor recommendations and recognition as a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite business in nine neighborhoods.

Visit early for breakfast fare like almond focaccia French toast and fried egg tartine, or grab freshly baked goods such as the salted caramel babka roll and crème fraîche coffee cake. For lunch, offerings include the avocado banh mi sandwich, shredded ginger chicken salad and butternut squash soup.

3. Angelini Osteria

PHOTO: ANGELINI OSTERIA/FACEBOOK

Craving classic Italian cuisine? Then look no further than Angelini Osteria at 7313 Beverly Blvd. Chef Gino Angelini and his wife, Elizabeth, opened the restaurant’s doors in 2001. It has received 135 recommendations from Nextdoor neighbors and was selected as a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite business in seven Melrose neighborhoods.

On the menu, look for housemade tagliolini with lemon, cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano; grilled Colorado lamb chops with arugula; white pizza with black truffles; and gnocchi with lobster and cherry tomatoes. An extensive wine list is also on offer.

4. Osteria Mozza

PHOTO: OSTERIA MOZZA/FACEBOOK

Another popular local spot is Osteria Mozza at 6602 Melrose Blvd. Known for its mozzarella bar and freshly prepared pasta dishes, the upscale restaurant owned by Nancy Silverton and Joe Bastianich has garnered 94 Nextdoor recommendations. It was also voted a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite in eight Melrose neighborhoods.

Dine on starters like burricotta and spiced walnuts, grilled octopus and shaved Brussels sprouts with mint, almonds and pecorino. Featured entrees include tagliatelle with oxtail ragu, goat cheese ravioli and pan-seared sea trout.

5. Osteria La Buca

PHOTO: TOHRU I./YELP

And then there’s Osteria La Buca, popular for its farm-to-table, simply prepared fare at 5210 Melrose Ave. The restaurant, which highlights seasonal California produce in its homestyle Italian favorites, has gained 86 Nextdoor recommendations and enough votes to be named a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite business in five neighborhoods.

Indulge in rustic cuisine such as the housemade ricotta with caramelized agave; a salad of crispy octopus, green papaya and pistachios; short rib ravioli; and New York strip steak with fresh corn polenta and a summer peach salad.

Sunday brunch is also available from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with options like baked eggs in spicy tomato sauce and a polenta-ricotta skillet cake with lemon jam and honey.

Honorable mentions

Here are other popular eateries in Melrose that have received praise from local Nextdoor members:

