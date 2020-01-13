Are you a business owner in Koreatown? If you operate a neighborhood eatery and want to be included in our 2020 Neighborhood Favorite Awards, click here to claim your business page and begin connecting with local customers today.

1. Park’s BBQ

PHOTO: KIM T./YELP

First up is Park’s BBQ, which was established in 2003. Located at 955 S. Vermont Ave., the Korean barbecue restaurant stands out among the local businesses that are popular with your neighbors. While the average eatery has only three Nextdoor recommendations, Park’s BBQ has racked up 21 and was voted a 2019 Neighborhood Favorite business by locals.

Owner and chef Jenee Kim, a South Korea native, blends traditional Korean cuisine with “her inventive view on flavors” and maintains a commitment to high-quality ingredients, according to the eatery’s website.

Stop by the restaurant for everything from bulgogi and kimchi stew to American wagyu rib-eye steak and seasoned pork belly.

2. The Dragon Restaurant

PHOTO: ANTONETTE M./YELP

Next up is The Dragon Restaurant, a local mainstay that has been serving up Northern Chinese fare since 1980. The family-owned spot at 966 S. Vermont Ave. features a main dining room along with 15 private dining rooms and banquet halls for special occasions.

On the menu, look for abalone with asparagus soup, fried squid, Peking duck and braised bean curd. For dessert, indulge in candied sesame balls and sweet rice pudding.

3. All’Angolo Pizza & Pasta

PHOTO: JOSSELYN R./YELP

Craving casual Italian cuisine? Then look no further than All’Angolo Pizza & Pasta, located at 4050 W. Third St.

Pizza lovers, try the Marinara with oregano, capers and anchovies, or the Siciliana topped with mozzarella, eggplant, sausage, bell peppers and a spicy tomato sauce. Pasta dishes are also on offer, including baked cannelloni with spinach, ricotta and cream sauce, and penne alla Genovese with pesto sauce, potatoes and green beans.

4. Sea Dragon Chinese Restaurant

PHOTO: QUYNH N./YELP

Another popular local spot is Sea Dragon Chinese Restaurant at 101 S. Vermont Ave. On Yelp, several reviewers praised the eatery’s fast service and affordable prices.

Dine on seafood noodle soup, baked pork chop with Peking sauce, pan-fried shrimp with walnuts or clams with black bean sauce.

5. Beverly Soon Tofu Restaurant

PHOTO: ANNE N./YELP

And then there’s Beverly Soon Tofu Restaurant, which first opened its doors in 1986, specializing in made-to-order soft, or “soon” in Korean, tofu soup. The restaurant, located at 2717 W. Olympic Blvd., has been featured on the travel and food show “Parts Unknown,” in which the late Anthony Bourdain said the soup will “make you forget every bad thing that you ever thought about tofu.”

Over the years, owner Monica Lee has expanded the menu to include 10 varieties of tofu soup as well as barbecued galbi, bulgogi, stone plate bibimbap and spicy marinated whole squid.

Honorable mentions

Here are other popular eateries in Koreatown that have received praise from local Nextdoor members:

How to make our list

Every year, Nextdoor neighbors vote for their favorite local businesses in dozens of categories. This annual awards program is an opportunity to amass recommendations for your business on Nextdoor. Claim your page now to be part of our 2020 Neighborhood Favorite Awards this February.

Hoodline, a Nextdoor company, provides data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Read on to learn how to grow your business with Nextdoor and reach customers in specific neighborhoods.