



— Freezing temperatures are expected this week in parts of Los Angeles County, prompting a cold weather alert for the mountain and high deserts.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees in the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County through Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Public Health’s Health Officer, said in a statement.

When temperatures drop, people should not use stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes, health officials said.

People should instead dress in layers of warm clothes when outside; protect outer extremities with hats, scarves, gloves and socks; check on sick or elderly family, friends on neighbors; and bring pets indoors overnight.

Freezing temperatures raises the risk of hypothermia and frostbite. Another danger from cold is the attempt to keep homes warm with unapproved sources that can produce carbon monoxide.

Winter shelters will be open this week. Call 211 or go to www.lahsa.org to find a winter shelter location.