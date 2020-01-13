JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A puppy as small as a kitten is safe with a foster home Monday after being found in a trash bag left in a dumpster in Jurupa Valley.

The 5-week-old puppy is so small, she resembles a newborn feline, which is why veterinary team members named her “Kitten.” The pup weighed in at just one pound and was afflicted with a minor skin issue.

Kitten was found in a dumpster at 5803 Mission Blvd. in Jurupa Valley Thursday night. It’s not clear who may have dumped the puppy or whether any criminal charges will be pursued.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services officials say rescue organization FurEver Pawz have taken in Kitten, renamed her Marie and will keep her until she is healthy and old enough to be put up for adoption.