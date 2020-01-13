



— Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a number of celebrities, including Eva Longoria, introduced an effort Monday to double Latino representation both in front of and behind the cameras in the next 10 years.

“Latinos are a powerful force in L.A.’s culture and economy, and our trademark industry should tap into the diverse pool of talent in our own backyard,” Garcetti said. “On big screens or small, in front of the camera or behind it, our studios, actors, directors, and producers inspire the world with the power of their creativity and imagination — and LA Collab will elevate new voices and empower the next generation of Latinx creatives.”

A report by the Motion Picture Association of America showed that Latinos represent nearly 24% of the box office, but a recent study by the University of Southern California showed that Latino representation has been stagnant over the past dozen years — averaging roughly 3% of all leads and co-leads in motion pictures.

Garcetti co-founded the initiative alongside Beatriz Acevedo, founder of mitú and president of Acevedo Foundation, and Ivette Rodriguez, president of American Entertainment Marketing.

“It’s time for powerful members of the industry to step up, and that’s what today is all about,” Garcetti said. “It’s an invitation, it’s a collaboration.”

More than 50 industry leaders — including Longoria, J.J. Abrams, Eli Roth, DeVon Franklin, Jason Blum and Zoe Saldana — have joined the LA Collab initiative to work toward more diversity in hiring actors, producers and directors in both television and film.

“The best ideas are crafted when people from every walk of life have a voice and when they listen to one another,” Longoria said.

More information about the initiative can be found on the LA Collab website.