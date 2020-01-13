Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Officials Monday confirmed the first death of the flu season in Orange County.
A Tustin man died from complications related to the flu near the end of December, according to a Orange County Health Care Agency spokesperson, who declined to identify the victim.
The man had “underlying health conditions” and died from “complicated related to influenza B infection,” according to the agency.
County health officer Dr. Nichole Quick, said the death is “an important reminder that influenza can cause serious illness, particularly
in persons with underlying health conditions.”