CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A driver was airlifted from a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Monday evening.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the Parky Calabasas exit.
Views from SKY2 showed the vehicle completely overturned and a driver being taken to a helicopter nearby.
The driver’s condition was not immediately known.
Only the number one and two lanes of the freeway were open following the crash.
