CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A driver was airlifted from a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Monday evening.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near the Parky Calabasas exit.

Views from SKY2 showed the vehicle completely overturned and a driver being taken to a helicopter nearby.

The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

Only the number one and two lanes of the freeway were open following the crash.

