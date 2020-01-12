



— Authorities say they have arrested an Uber driver, who stands accused of raping one of his passengers in the city of Fontana.

Police say officers were dispatched Sunday to a report of the rape. The victim told authorities that she had requested a ride to her home after drinking with friends. She indicated that she had either fallen asleep or passed out in the vehicle.

When she awoke, she says the suspect was allegedly having sex with her.

The suspect was called to the police station. He admitted to authorities that he did have sex with the rider, but claims that it was consensual. He has been arrested and booked on suspicion of rape.

The suspect was identified by police as Alonso Calle, age 32.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.