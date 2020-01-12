



Some exciting news came from Big Bear as a second bald eagle egg was laid on Saturday. The first came just four days ago.

A live feed, set up by ‘Friends Of Big Bear Valley’ has been giving viewers a glimpse of Jackie and Shadow, two bald eagles in their nest in Big Bear, getting ready to lay eggs.

Officials say the incubation period usually takes about 35 days after the first egg is laid, which would mean the first chick is expected to hatch around Valentine’s Day.