LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A wood burning ban will be effect Monday for most of Southern California, intended to help improve wintertime air quality.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) issued the mandatory no-burn alert for the entire South Coast Air Basin, which encompasses all of Orange County and the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
#CheckBeforeYouBurn: Monday, January 13th is a No-Burn Day: https://t.co/Y158OoPtBX. Find out more about our No-Burn program at https://t.co/Q46dBQObYi and sign up for alerts at https://t.co/lyxsiZhidg pic.twitter.com/aH9NjECtox
— South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) January 12, 2020
The order bans burning wood or manufactured fire logs in fireplaces or outside fire pits. Gas burning fireplaces are okay.
This does not apply to residences above 3,000 feet, low income homes or homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat.
The ban will be in effect for 24 hours, starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday.