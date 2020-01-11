LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hawthorne Police say a man may have killed his mother before taking his own life Friday.

The bodies of the unidentified man, 61, and his mother, 96, were discovered by workers at the Candlewood Suites hotel located at 11410 block of Hawthorne Blvd. Both had gunshot wounds.

A suicide note at the scene seems to have been written by the son, who may have murdered his mother before killing himself, according to Lt. Gilbert Sanchez of the Hawthorne Police Department. It is unclear if the two had made a suicide pact, Sanchez said.

