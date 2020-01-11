Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Steve Mcqueen’s famous “Bullitt” Mustang was sold at auction for a whopping $3.4 million Friday.
McQueen drove the iconic muscle car in the 1968 classic, which gave birth to the modern day car chase scene.
The 1968 “Highland Green” Mustang GT became a legend, especially after it disappeared for decades.
It was found by a man in 1974 on a back page ad and he bought it for 35-hundred dollars.
His wife drove the car to work every day as a third-grade teacher in New Jersey, not knowing what it was worth.
The man’s son completely restored the car with 98 percent of the original parts.