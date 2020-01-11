NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police are investigating an altercation at a bar in the North Hollywood Arts District that put one man in the hospital and may have caused a car crash.

The altercation began inside the Brews Brothers bar on Lankershim Blvd. Friday night and spilled over into an alley adjacent to the bar. One of the men involved in the fight may have tried to run down the others with his car.

They pulled him out of the car and beat him so severely that he had to be hospitalized. The car he was driving was flipped over, but it is not clear if that happened as the result of a crash or whether the men flipped it over.

Police have six people in custody.