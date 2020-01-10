IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell says they will raise the salaries for some of its store managers to $100,000 as part of a slate of ambitious New Year’s resolutions for 2020.

The Irvine-based company says it will pay some general managers a $100,000 salary in select locations in the Midwest and Northeast because of the tough labor market and to improve morale. Taco Bell says it will also offer paid sick time for all corporate-owned restaurants.

Current salaries for general managers at company-owned Taco Bell restaurants are between $50,000 and $80,000.

Taco Bell also says it will award more scholarships, continue its commitment to providing vegetarian choices, and commit to making all its consumer-facing packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable.

“Our business growth in the last decade has positioned us to create change for good and implement creative solutions for our planet, our people and our food,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a statement.