PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — A 15-year-old riding a skateboard was killed Friday after being struck by a vehicle in Pico Rivera.
LAPD received a call of a collision on Slauson Avenue and Paramount Boulevard just after 3 p.m.
The driver allegedly fled the scene after striking the teen who was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to the injuries.
The vehicle involved was recovered blocks away from the collision and the driver was later arrested.
The intersection was closed while police investigated.