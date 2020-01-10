Comments (5)
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Rush Hall of Fame drummer and rock icon Neil Peart has died at 67.
Peart, the primary lyricist for Rush, died in Santa Monica on Jan. 7 after battling brain cancer a family spokesman confirmed.
Peart, known for his technical proficiency, was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983.
Rush was later inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and joined the U.S. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
What a loss. The goat! What a beautiful and tragic life. Will never forget the experience of seeing him live. RIP.
RIP Neil – you will always be the best there ever was.
Sadder still to watch it die, than never to have known it.
RIP Professor.. No words, but a heart full of beautiful music… Thank You…
Seen Rush 18 times, I just can’t believe it…. He has gone thru so much lost in his life too. DAMN IT. FU Cancer!
I am shaken to my core. As a drummer, who has kids that are drummers I am… The world lost a wonderful person today.