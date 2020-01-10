LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The homeless problem plaguing the Southland may actually be getting a little help from President Trump – despite his earlier threats to crack down on homeless people living in encampments here.

Now, Trump’s senior administration officials have reportedly made significant progress toward a potential deal with Los Angeles officials that would provide federal funds and land to help shelter the growing homeless population.

This week, Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for the first HHH-financed supportive housing development to be completed since the bond measure passed in 2016.

Heidi Marston, interim Executive Director of LAHSA said, “All levels of government have a role to play in ending homelessness, and we are pleased that the federal government is providing more resources to address the urgent humanitarian crisis.”