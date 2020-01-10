POMONA (CBSLA) — The LA County Fair will become more of an evening affair after experiencing the hottest temperatures on record last year.

With fewer people coming through the fair gates early in the day, organizers will shift the time the fair opens to 4 p.m. during the week, so people won’t have to deal with the stifling heat.

This year’s regular hours at the fair will be 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays, 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

The 2020 LA County Fair will be open Sept. 4-27 and organizers say the admission prices will remain steady at $14.