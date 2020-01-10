



— Authorities Friday arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a dog on the side of a La Mirada street.

Shane Dubyak, 23, of Lakewood was taken into custody today after a vehicle and foot pursuit from Artesia to Cerritos, sheriff’s officials said.

A firearm was also said to have been recovered.

Witnesses originally told Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies they saw a man get out of an SUV Sunday in an industrial area of La Mirada and fire two gunshots at something.

After the SUV drove away, the witness found an older terrier mix dead from gunshot wounds in a dog bed in the gutter.

Investigators originally said a woman was driving the white 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee and the man had been riding in the back.

“Take the dog to the vet, take the dog to the humane society, have him disposed of humanely,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Mark Christiansen said. “Not like this.”

Dubyak could potentially face serious charges, even if the dog had serious health issues.