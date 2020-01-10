ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – It’s the hottest trend in Orange County home burglaries.

Police say suspects in recent burglaries in Anaheim are getting dropped off in unpopulated areas near homes and hike in to the targeted property using trails, drainage ditches, and other out-of-the-way slopes and open areas.

According to detectives, the would-be burglars usually carry power tools, flashlights, work gloves, masks, and communication devices, and they attempt to access homes by climbing up to second-story doors and windows, smashing the glass, and entering from there.

Any residents who notice suspicious activity in their neighborhood are asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.