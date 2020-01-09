TUSTIN (CBSLA) — Tustin police said Thursday that an Uber driver, identified as Amir Attia, has admitted to sexually assaulting a woman he picked up back in 2018.

According to police, the 45-year-old picked up the 25-year-old victim from the Tustin Police Department after she was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. The woman, who had been involved in an accident, was released and used her phone to order an Uber ride back home.

“In many cases, it’s a he said, she said,” Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, of Tustin PD, said. “We needed to build a case. We’ve been looking at this individual. We got a DNA hit two days ago, and immediately went to him and took him into custody.”

Neighbors of the driver said he lives in Tustin with his wife and children.

“Yeah, you’ve got to be very careful when you get in an Uber,” Kevin Strong, Attia’s neighbor, said. “Especially if you’re a woman.”

Police said Attia has a previous conviction for sexual battery.

“My understanding is that he continues to be an Uber driver,” Bertagna said. “That is the main reason that we are putting his picture out there. He obviously comes across many females while being an Uber driver, so the potential that there are additional victims out there is great.”

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attia is being held on $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to be in court Friday.