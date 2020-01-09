SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Police have released video of what could have been a brutal attack last month on two teenagers who were walking in Santa Ana after dark.

The attack happened on Dec. 30 just before 10 p.m. when detectives say the victims were walking on Wilshire Avenue near Ross Street when a car pulled up and stopped near them, according to Santa Ana police.

Four suspects exited the older model Honda Accord and began questioning the victims about their “gang affiliation” and demanded their property, police said.

When the victims refused and took off, the suspectds chased and assaulted them, according to detectives. One of them was hit with a baseball bat.

The victims suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspects took the victims’ property and fled westbound down Wilshire Avenue.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact Detective Prewett at (714)245-8323 or Dprewett@santa-ana.org.