



— The daughter of a man who was sucker-punched in the head during a suspected road rage incident pled for help Thursday to catch the men responsible.

Jennifer Gonzalez fought back tears as she talked about her father who remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit in an induced coma.

“My father is one of the most hardworking, most kind, and most generous men that I know,” Gonzalez said tearfully. “My dad is now in the ICU under extreme care, and is diagnosed with severe head trauma.”

“It has been exactly a week and a day since the incident and he is still in an induced coma,” she said. “I ask the public to please help my family and I bring justice to my father.”

On Jan. 1 around 9:30 pm, LAPD detectives say her dad was near Woodman Avenue and Victory Boulevard in Van Nuys, when a black Jeep, which had been driving erratically, started to follow him.

Both vehicles then pulled over and two of the three people inside the Jeep got out.

Disturbing cell phone video showed one suspect punch her dad in the head. He then appeared to have lost consciousness and hit the ground.

The three suspects, all believed to be in their twenties, then fled in the Jeep described as having tinted windows and California paper plates.

“There’s no need for them to do that to my dad because my dad isn’t that type of person. He doesn’t deserve that,” Gonzalez said.

Barry Wishengrad, the owner of the car dealership where her dad worked for more than a decade, put out a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Wishengrad said the victim was well-loved and easy going. He hopes someone will step forward to help his family as they continue an agonizing wait.

“He worked hard…always took care of everybody. He was the first out there to great everybody, he has a following like I’ve never seen before,” Wishengrad said. “So it’s a sad deal, it’s a sad day.”

Gonzalez said her father is her best friend and is liked by so many at his job.

“I just hope that someone out there really knows who these people are. We are hoping that someone can come and tell us information about that,” she said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.