



— The family of the late rapper Mac Miller says they will release his final recordings in a new album that will be released on Jan. 17.

Miller was 26 when he died of an accidental overdose at his Studio City home in 2018. In an Instagram post, his family says the rapper was well into the process of recording a companion album to his debut “Swimming.” The new album will be called “Circles.”

The rapper’s real name was Malcolm, and his family says it was important to him that the world hear his music.

“One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it – how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be sacred,” the Instagram post read.

It went on to say that further news about the album’s release, his charity and Malcolm will be found at a new Instagram account @92tilinfinity.