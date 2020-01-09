CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A social media post threatening at shooting at Calabasas High School Thursday is being investigated, and Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies will be on the campus as a precaution.

Authorities became aware of the social media post overnight and immediately launched an investigation. Calabasas High School Principal CJ Foss said in an email to parents that the threat was determined to have come from New Orleans with no known connection to Calabasas, and deemed to be not credible.

Extra deputies will still be deployed to patrol the campus Thursday as a precaution.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the Malibu/Lost Hills Station at (818) 878-1808.