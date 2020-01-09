Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grassroots activists gathered at the West LA Federal Building on January 9 to make protest a possible escalation of war with Iran.
This is part of a “No War” message in conjunction with the national day of grassroots action in opposition to the Trump administration’s assassination of Iranian General Soleimani.
The protest is organized by a coalition of groups such as About Face: Veterans Against the War, Indivisible, MoveOn, the National Iranian American Council, and Win Without War.
Anyone who is concerned about the tension between United States and the middle east is encouraged and invited to attend.
This is part of the nationwide #NoWarWithIran mobilization.