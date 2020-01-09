HAWAIIAN GARDENS (CBSLA) — Police were investigating Thursday night after a truck crashed into a Hawaiian Gardens restaurant.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a truck lost control at about 7:45 p.m. and crashed into a restaurant in the 12000 block of East Carson Street. The driver reportedly fled from the scene.

Three employees were injured, two seriously, after the vehicle drove into the kitchen area causing hot oil to hit them. The two with serious injuries were taken to the hospital to be treated for grease burns.

VEHICLE INTO STRUCTURE | FS34 | 12000 E Carson St #HawaiianGardens | Solo truck crash into restaurant sends 2 F PTs w/ grease burns suffered in kitchen to hosp in serious cond. Driver flees. Gas Co on-scene handling repair to 2” gas pipe severed as result of crash. #LACoFD pic.twitter.com/tRP3YucPKa — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 10, 2020

Crews were in the process of trying to shut off a ruptured gas line, but initial reports said it could take up to two hours.