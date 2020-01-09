CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Hawaiian Gardens

HAWAIIAN GARDENS (CBSLA) — Police were investigating Thursday night after a truck crashed into a Hawaiian Gardens restaurant.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a truck lost control at about 7:45 p.m. and crashed into a restaurant in the 12000 block of East Carson Street. The driver reportedly fled from the scene.

Three employees were injured, two seriously, after the vehicle drove into the kitchen area causing hot oil to hit them. The two with serious injuries were taken to the hospital to be treated for grease burns.

Crews were in the process of trying to shut off a ruptured gas line, but initial reports said it could take up to two hours.

