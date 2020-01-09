



— Southern California’s most direct route to Las Vegas will remain closed through most of Thursday morning, more than 12 hours after an officer-involved shooting with a man suspected of murdering and dismembering his mother.

Caltrans says the northbound 15 Freeway will remain closed until at least 11 a.m. Thursday. Drivers were advised to take the 127 or the 95 as alternate routes to Las Vegas.

Police activity. NB 15 closed for approximately 4 more hours. Avoid travel. Detour is lengthy on SR 127 or toward Arizona 95 to Vegas. https://t.co/o5j7O1EhjF — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 9, 2020

The freeway was shut down late Wednesday after a man suspected of murdering and dismembering his mother apparently shot himself, prompting deputies who had chased him to the border to begin firing. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The chase followed a grisly discovery in Tehachapi in Kern County, where deputies were called to do a welfare check on the suspect’s mother. The 55-year-old woman, a California corrections officer, was found dismembered inside her home.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies later spotted the woman’s son on the 15 Freeway and chased him to the California/Nevada state line. At some point he pulled out a gun and shot himself, prompting deputies to open fire.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Neither the woman nor her son have been identified. Investigators have not yet said what may have led up to the woman’s murder.