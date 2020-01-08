Comments
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A suspect was hauled away from an RV following a barricade situation in Studio City.
LAPD officers responded to the barricade situation inside on Ventura Boulevard near Vantage Avenue.
Video captured by CBSLA’s Sara Donchey showed police hauling the suspect away from the vehicle.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the barricade situation.