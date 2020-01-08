



— Actress Josie Totah has reportedly been cast to star alongside Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in the new “Saved By The Bell” reboot.

Totah, who announced she is transgender in a 2018 Time magazine essay, has been credited in Mindy Kaling-produced “Champions,” Disney Channel’s “Jessie,” and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

She most recently had a recurring role in Netflix’s “No Good Nick.”

Totah is said to play a cheerleader both loved — and feared — by her fellow students.

According to THR, the new series takes a look at Bayside High after an influx of students arrive from low-income schools that were closed by California Gov. Zack Morris.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Zack Morris.

Original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are said to be returning as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

The series will stream on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock that is set to launch in April.