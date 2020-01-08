



— A man wanted for allegedly killing his mother led police on a high-speed chase from Tehachapi all the way to Primm, Nevada Wednesday night.

According to reports from the scene, deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department chased the suspect to the California-Nevada state line where a deputy-involved shooting happened.

Police sources at the scene said the man allegedly killed his mother, a corrections officer, and dismembered her in California before leading police on a chase.

The incident reportedly ended with the suspect shooting himself and officers returning fire.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday night. Nevada Highway Patrol was assisting in the investigation.

Investigators are enroute to a Lethal Force Encounter on the I-15 fwy. just south of the Nevada State Line. Information will be released once investigators have confirmed the details of the incident. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 9, 2020

The shooting shut down both northbound and southbound lanes of the 15 Freeway. The southbound lanes reopened around 8 p.m., but northbound traffic was being diverted at Nipton Road.