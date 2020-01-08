LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is word that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to Southern California.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, the royal couple has talked to friends, including Oprah and George Clooney, about the possibility of setting up a home in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first bombshell announcement Wednesday, saying not only are they backing away from the royal family, but planning on moving.

The couple announced they will be splitting their time between England and North America. Their permanent residence is likely to be in Canada, where they just spent several weeks, as well as a home, or homes, in the U.S.

It is suspected that they will put down roots in Los Angeles, Markle’s hometown and where her mom still lives.

The couple said tonight that after many months of reflection, “We intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

“It’s a major move,” said The Sunday Times’ Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah. “They are basically resigning from their major responsibilities as members of the Royal Family. So yes, they pretty much are quitting.”

The Queen’s secretary released a statement saying in part, “Harry and Meghan’s departure involves complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Markle has been a frequent target of tabloids since getting involved with the Royal Family, but the life of a commoner may not always be easy either.

The New York Times created a cover depicting the couple as average folks calling their decision to step away “Mexit.”

Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne.