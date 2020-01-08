CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A man killed early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash was found by firefighters on a Claremont street.

Firefighters driving by on Towne Avenue spotted the body in lanes at about 2:30 a.m. and stopped to help him. The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is believed to have been struck by a car, but it’s not clear if the body had been in the street for a while, or if an accident had just happened.

“At this time we have no eyewitnesses,” Claremont police Sgt. David Demetz said. “We haven’t been able to find video surveillance, although we’re continuing to work on any possible leads. But really at this time, there’s no suspect information.”

The man has not been identified.