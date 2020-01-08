HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles man was killed in a crash that shut down all lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway in Hawthorne for hours, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. near the Rosecrans Avenue exit. All northbound lanes of the freeway at Inglewood Avenue were shut down and traffic was diverted off the freeway.

Adam Herrera, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the California Highway Patrol, he was driving at an unknown speed before he lost control and spun out, ending up in the carpool lane facing the wrong way. A 2017 Infiniti driven by a couple from Oak Park did not see Herrera’s 2009 Honda in the dark and struck the vehicle head on, the CHP said.

Herrera sustained fatal injuries, while the couple – Hark Jin Yoo and Kim Aeree, both 57 – received minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash and the lanes were reopened at 1:30 a.m.