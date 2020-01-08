LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged after allegedly flashing a firearm at another motorist during a road rage incident.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, was off-duty Dec. 18 when she allegedly displayed a firearm at a motorist who made a U-turn in front of her while they drove near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road in Valencia, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Buruiana faces one felony count of brandishing at a person in a motor vehicle.

The LAPD said Buruiana was assigned to the Valley Traffic Division, but has since been assigned to home duty pending the investigation.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 4. If convicted as charged, she faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in county jail.