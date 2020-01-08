



— Authorities need help tracking down a man who they say shot and killed a dog in La Mirada.

Witnesses told Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies they saw a man get out of an SUV Sunday in an industrial area of La Mirada and fire two gunshots at something put on the ground near the gutter. After the man drove away, the witness found a dog dead from gunshot wounds, in a dog bed in the gutter.

Images of the shooter’s SUV caught on a security camera were released in an “Attempt To Identify” notice. The SUV was described as a white 2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims last seen fleeing south on Phoebe Avenue, then making a left on Firestone Boulevard.

Investigators say they believe two people were inside the car – a man and a woman.

Anyone with information about the SUV or the shooting can call the detective bureau at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station at (562) 466-5419 or email Detective Christiansen at MSChrist@lasd.org.