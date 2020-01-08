LOS ANGELES (HOODLINE) – Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Los Angeles food and beverage. From a wine tasting and food pairing to a beer tasting, here’s what to do on the local food scene this week.

Wine Tasting and Food Pairing with Wine Education

Enjoy a fun and informative food-pairing picnic and premium wine tasting of French and Napa California luxury wines. Taste a selection of wines from an esteemed collection of 26 award-winning wineries that span 17 generations of winemaking. These rare, small-production wines will be paired with an assortment of meats, cheeses, crackers, fruit and dessert (picnic items vary based on seasonality and wine pairings).

When: Friday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Little Ethiopia, 1048 S. Fairfax Ave.

Price: $34.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegan Italian Cuisine Cooking Class

Chef Ron Russell will be demonstrating super tasty, healthier versions… leading students to healthier, tastier lifestyle. Each class finishes with a tasting of the day’s creations and a Q&A.

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, 9 a.m.

Where: SunCafe Organic, 10820 Ventura Blvd.

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beer Tasting at Hand-Brewed Beer

Beer lovers can enjoy a wide choice of locally brewed craft beers in small serving glasses.

Where: Hand-Brewed Beer, 9771 Variel Ave.

Price: $15 – $29

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

