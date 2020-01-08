SUNSET BEACH (CBSLA) — A Sunset Beach man was shocked after his newly-mounted security camera caught an Uber Eats delivery person taking a package from his front door.

In the video recorded Tuesday afternoon, a man can be seen carrying two bags and a cup up the stairs at an apartment complex. In the background is a package leaning against a door on the first floor of the unit.

The man who lives at that apartment said he heard footsteps, but didn’t think anything of it until he replayed the video footage.

“I checked with the neighbor upstairs, who is a new neighbor,” the man said. “I asked, ‘Did you have food delivered today?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I just had food delivered an hour ago.'”

The man said he recently installed a barely visible camera on his porch that caught the delivery driver walking off with the package.

“I said, ‘Is this the guy who delivered the food,'” the man said he asked his neighbor. “And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s the guy.'”

The man said he has gone back and forth with Uber over the past 24 hours, giving Uber all of the details — including the video and driver’s name — but he said he was getting the runaround.

“I figured it would be easy to track this guy down for them, so they could stop him in some way,” the man said. “But he said, ‘No, we can’t do anything. We have to protect the privacy of our drivers.'”

Uber released a statement Wednesday in response to the incident that said, in part:

“After this was reported to us, we investigated and removed the delivery driver’s access to the Uber app. We stand ready to cooperate with the law enforcement investigation.”

But this is not the first time delivery drivers have been caught taking packages after delivering food.

Last month, DoorDash delivery drivers were caught on camera taking packages in Northern California — twice. Officers in Santa Clara said they were waiting for DoorDash to release the employee’s names so they could investigate.