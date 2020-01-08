LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Buck Henry, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director, co-creator of television’s “Get Smart” and a frequent host of “Saturday Night Live” died of a heart attack Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 89.

A family member confirmed to the entertainment news website Deadline that Henry died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Henry was nominated, along with co-writer Calder Willingham, for an Oscar in 1968 for “The Graduate.” Henry and Warren Beatty received a best director Oscar nomination in 1979 for “Heaven Can Wait.”

Henry and Mel Brooks were the creators of the spy spoof “Get Smart,” which aired on NBC from 1965-69 and on CBS from 1969-70.

He hosted “Saturday Night Live” 10 times from 1976 to 1980. He held the record for hosting the show the most times until 1989 when it was broken by Steve Martin. Henry was known to the show’s fans for his many appearances with John Belushi in the “Samurai Delicatessen” sketches, including being cut by Belushi’s sword in a 1976 episode, forcing him to finish the show wearing a

bandage.

Henry also wrote the screenplay for the 1995 film “To Die For,” starring Nicole Kidman and Matt Dillon.

He also guest starred on the NBC comedy “30 Rock” in 2007 and 2010 as the father of Tina Fey’s character.

“Buck Henry was hilarious and brilliant and made us laugh more times than we even know,” filmmaker Judd Apatow wrote on Instagram. “I was lucky enough to be on a panel with him at (South by Southwest) and he was so funny. He said ‘I don’t like to write with people because if they aren’t as funny as me I hate them and if they are funnier than me I hate them.’ One of the greats.”

As soon as the announcement was made, tributes to Henry began pouring in on social media.

So sad to learn the nonpareil Buck Henry has died. Watching him hold court, listening to his dry delivery – among the great joys in life. He would have a great joke about this; all I can say is thanks for your writing, your spirit, your humor. The world is duller without you. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) January 9, 2020

When I was first starting out as a comedy writer, I met Buck Henry at a party and asked him for advice. He told me to "retire and live off the fat of the land." To this day, that remains sagacious wisdom. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) January 9, 2020

R.I.P. Buck Henry. Buck hosted 10 times during the show’s first initial five years and was the kind of guy who could get accidentally sliced in the head by Belushi’s sword, finish the sketch by jumping out a windows and still carry on with the rest of the show. Truly incredible. pic.twitter.com/ctMqccJyvl — That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) January 9, 2020

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)