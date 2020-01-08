



— Lakers center Anthony Davis injured his back during Tuesday night’s win over the Knicks and will miss the next two games.

Davis took a hard fall in the third quarter when he crashed into the Knicks’ Julius Randle while trying to block his shot.

He stayed down for a couple of minutes and eventually needed help back to the locker room. X-rays were negative, but Davis was diagnosed with a sacral contusion just above his tailbone.

The Lakers big man did not return to the game, which the Lakers won 117-87.

He will undergo an MRI later Wednesday and will likely miss the Lakers’ two-game road trip that starts Friday. He most recently missed games in December and November due to ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively.

The injury comes hours after a report that Davis turned down a 4-year, $146 million extension to become a free agent this summer.