LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — St. Vincent Medical Center will be shut down after its owner was unable to sell the downtown LA hospital.

Verity Health System says it has filed a motion for court permission to close the hospital, which is at 2131 W. 3rd St. A sale to KPC Group, which also included St. Francis Medical Center, and Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside in San Mateo County fell through. Verity will reportedly continue operating the latter three hospitals.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the planned closure of St. Vincent Medical Center,” Verity CEO Rich Adcock said in a statement. “This decision has not been taken lightly and comes only after exhausting every option to keep this hospital open.”

Current patients will be transferred to nearby facilities and ambulance services will be diverted to nearby emergency rooms, including to those at eight hospitals located within a 3-mile radius of St. Vincent, according to Verity.

The hospital employs about 1,000 people and it’s not clear what will happen to those jobs. No exact date for a closure has been released.