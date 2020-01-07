Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The SAG-AFTRA office in Los Angeles was reported to have been evacuated Tuesday after receiving an unspecified phone threat.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of a phone threat being made at 11:46 a.m. at the office located on the 5700 block of Wilshire Boulevard.
Multiple accounts on social media reported that the building was evacuated, but the department could not immediately confirm that information.
SAG-AFTRA’s office in New York reportedly received a similar threat and evacuated their building.
The L.A. office is located in the Miracle Mile area near the LA Brea Tar Pits and LACMA.
Officers were on scene investigating.