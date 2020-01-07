WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — A probation officer was hospitalized Tuesday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl while handling a backpack.

Police received a call of a medical emergency at 2:56 p.m. involving probation officer inside the Orange County Probation Office located on the 14100 block of Beach Boulevard in Westminster.

It was suspected that while checking in a probationer, the officer was potentially exposed to fentanyl while in contact with the person’s backpack.

It was not immediately confirmed if the substance that irritated the officer was indeed fentanyl. The officer was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

A hazmat team along with Orange County Fire Authority and Huntington Beach Fire were on scene investigating.