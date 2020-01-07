IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — The beer could stop flowing at the Miller Brewery along the 210 Freeway in Irwindale after parent company Molson Coors announced it would move the plant’s operations to other facilities across the country.

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced Monday it would stop production at the Irwindale Brewery by September. But all is not lost yet – the company also says it has an agreement with Pabst Brewing Co. that gives them an option to purchase the Irwindale facility.

“While it was a very difficult decision, we have extra capacity in our system and Irwindale’s production can be absorbed by other breweries in our network,” said Brian Erhardt, Molson Coors chief integrated supply chain officer, said in a statement.

The Irwindale brewery opened in 1980 and employs nearly 500 people. It produced 4.8 million barrels of beer last year under brand like Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Miller High Life, MGD, Steel Reserve, Miller 64 and several brands for Pabst.

Pabst has 120 days to decide whether it will purchase the Irwindale brewery for $150 million.