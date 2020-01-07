CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Andrew Burkle, the son of billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, has reportedly been found dead in his Beverly Hills home Monday.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the 100 block of Spalding Drive at about 7:25 p.m. Monday after a unconscious male was reported inside the home. Beverly Hills police said the person who was found was pronounced dead at the scene, but did not release his name.

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 11: Ronald Burkle (C) of the Pittsburgh Penguins and his son Andrew Burkle celebrate with the Stanley Cup following a victory over the Nashville Predators in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

People Magazine reported that Burkle died early Monday in his apartment. His father, 67-year-old Ron Burkle — a prominent businessman, philanthropist and part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins – went to the home and was with police at the scene, according to the magazine.

“While the family appreciates the outpouring of love and support, they ask that the privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement to People Magazine. “There are no further details at this time.”

The cause of Burkle’s death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Burkle is survived by his father, mother Janet Duitson, sister Carrie Harr and brother John Burkle.

