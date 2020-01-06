BURBANK (CBSLA) — A woman who police say kidnapped her two children from their foster mother in Palmdale was arrested after she was found with them at the Burbank Hollywood Airport.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say the unidentified woman had kidnapped the two young children from their foster mother from a fast food restaurant in the 700 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale Saturday. She had left the restaurant in a gray Ford SUV before deputies arrived, authorities said.

Deputies immediately broadcast “be on the lookout” information with other law enforcement agencies, while determining the suspect may be headed to an airport to flee California with the children. The deputies contacted the Burbank Airport police and the TSA to alert them of the situation.

Burbank Airport police soon found the Ford SUV in an airport parking structure and the woman inside an airport restaurant, along with the kidnapped children, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say she was waiting for an out-of-state flight that was scheduled to take off in a few hours.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the woman had planned the kidnapping and getaway, with the intention of leaving California for Arizona, where she claims to have family.

The woman and the children were detained until sheriff’s deputies could take her into custody. The children were returned to the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.