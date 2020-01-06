LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Drivers, especially those in high-profile vehicles like big rig trucks, were warned Monday to take extra care as high winds gust through the foothills and desert areas.

A high wind warning was extended to Monday afternoon for most of the mountains, valleys and coasts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Forecasters warned that mountain areas could get wind gusts of up to 65 mph.

High Wind Warnings extended through Monday afternoon! Gusts to 65 mph mtns, and 45-50 mph for the coast & valleys from SBA Co to L.A. County! #SoCal #LAweather #LAwind pic.twitter.com/CMDAqmKTpM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 5, 2020

The windy weather could bring down trees, cause power outages and even impact planes landing and taking off at LAX, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning was also in effect until noon Tuesday in Riverside County’s mountains, metropolitan areas and in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The near-constant cold winds have been wearying for Inland Empire residents like Isabel Carranza.

“There’s a lot of stuff flying in the air, you constantly get sick, can’t even do your hair,” she said. I mean, and it gets super cold too even though the sun’s out.”

Freeway signs lit up with warnings about the windy conditions on the Grapevine. Difficult driving conditions due to the wind was also reported along the 118 Freeway from Moorpark to Granada Hills, and on the 210 Freeway in Pacoima.