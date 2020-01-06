



— Ontario police say a social media app led them to an underage girl who is believed to have been kidnapped, held against her will and sexually assaulted at a Chino Hills home.

Police say they received a call from the girl’s worried parents on Sunday, asking for help finding their daughter. Investigators got to work and found multiple men had made inappropriate contact with the girl through social media.

The investigation led to the arrest of three men. Irving Galvan, 22, was arrested at his Chino Hills home on charges of kidnapping, rape, child molestation and false imprisonment. Encino Limon, a 21, was arrested at his Corona home on a charge of child molestation.

Eric Trejo, 25, was arrested in the City of San Bernardino on a charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense. Trejo is believed to have used a social media app to contact the same female, police say.

Ontario police also arrested a woman at Galvan’s home on unrelated child endangerment charges due to evidence found at the home where they say other children live.

Sgt. Bill Russell says he hopes the arrests will serve as a warning to parents and children about the dangers of meeting strangers on social media. The suspects, he noted, may have also been in contact with other victims.

“These guys are out there. Number one: protect your kids,” Russell said. “And if anyone has had contact with these three individuals, let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Chris Ables at (909) 408-1642. Anonymous tips can be reported by contacting WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or via wetip.com.