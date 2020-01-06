



— Ontario police say a social media app led them to an underage girl who is believed to have been kidnapped, held against her will and sexually assaulted at a Chino Hills home.

Three men have been arrested in connection to the investigation. Irving Galvan, 22, was arrested at his Chino Hills home on charges of kidnapping, rape, child molestation and false imprisonment. Encino Limon, a 21, was arrested at his Corona home on a charge of child molestation.

Eric Trejo, 25, was arrested in the City of San Bernardino on a charge of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense. Trejo is believed to have used a social media app to contact the same female, police say.

Investigators believe the suspects may have been in contact with other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Detective Chris Ables at (909) 408-1642. Anonymous tips can be reported by contacting WE-TIP at (800) 78-CRIME or via wetip.com.